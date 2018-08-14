Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Throwback Photo of Daughter North

Kim Kardashian is mom to three kids — daughters North and Chicago and son Saint — and the reality star has quickly made snaps of her three children an adorable part of her social media routine.

While North is now 5 years old, Kardashian took a moment to reminisce on her daughter’s early days on Instagram on Monday, sharing a throwback snap of herself spending some time with her firstborn.

The black-and-white photo finds the makeup mogul lying on her back and holding her daughter above her, puckering her lips at the infant as baby North crawls on her mom.

“My baby North, you were so small here!” Kardashian captioned the moment. “You will always be my baby.”

Last week, the 37-year-old gave her two other children some face time on the social media platform, posting a photo of Saint and Chicago sitting next to each other and gazing at something off-camera.

“These two are inseparable,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #Chi and #Saint, having previously revealed her youngest child’s nickname is Chi, pronounced “Shy.”

While Saint and Chicago may be close, the same can’t be said of North and Saint, according to Kardashian.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the mom of three explained that North wasn’t the biggest fan of her brother.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian said of North’s relationship with Chicago. “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’”

“You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” she added. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”

The KKW Beauty founder did share a few details about Saint and Chicago’s relationship, noting that her son can get a bit enthusiastic.

“He’s nicer than North, I will say that,” the mogul said. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her and he has this really big hair, and he jumps in her crib. Usually, his big hair is all over her face and I get worried.”

Chicago arrived via gestational carrier in January 2018, and was quickly joined by cousins Stormi Webster in February and True Thompson in April.

While Stormi hasn’t made many appearances on her aunts’ social media accounts, Kardashian recently shared a snap of Chicago and True adorably playing together.

“Best friends for life!!!!” the reality star wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian