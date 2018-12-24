Khloe, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Bring Their Kids Together for Family Christmas Card

Despite indications to the contrary, the Kardashian family has decided to bless the world with a family Christmas card this year, with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posing together along with their kids for the adorable shot.

The photo finds the sisters and their children all dressed in white, with Khloé also sporting a golden crown as she holds her baby daughter True on her lap. Jenner holds her daughter, Stormi, while Kim cuddles with her kids, North, Saint and Chicago. Kourtney poses with her daughter, Penelope, and son Reign on her lap, while her son Mason sits on the end of the couch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also present is Rob Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter Dream, who can be seen happily hanging on to Mason as the duo squeezes in next to Khloé. Rob shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, who is currently preparing to go to court against the Kardashian family.

The sisters shared the card on social media on Monday, Dec. 24, with Kim explaining that the photo came together much later than usual.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” she tweeted. “Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” the mogul continued. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

“So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram account next to the photo. “I have all I could ever want.”

It’s true that the card doesn’t include the whole family (Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner are notably absent, as are the women’s significant others), so Kim’s previous statement that there wouldn’t be a fully family Christmas card this year wasn’t entirely false.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that last year’s Christmas card led to major drama, namely the fight between Kim and Kourtney where Kim called her sister “the least interesting to look at.”

Earlier this month, Kim explained to E! News that said drama was part of the reason there wouldn’t be a card this year.

“I have to say, in thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” she said. “That was so dramatic.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian