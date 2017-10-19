Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Prank a Sleeping Kendall in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Note to self: Never fall asleep first at a Kardashian slumber party! Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian make Kendall Jenner their latest prank victim in a preview for this week’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The two Kardashian sisters are shown getting silly in their PJs at a sister slumber party while thinking of ways to mess with their younger sister who has already called it a night and gone to bed.

“At the sleepover, whoever falls asleep…you’re asking for it,” Kourtney tells the camera.

Back at the slumber party, Kourtney jokes that the two should put a blueberry “up (Kendall’s) a–“, cracking up at her own idea. “What would she do?”

Wisely deciding to find a less invasive prank, the two take to Twitter to ask for suggestions.

“(Twitter) is almost better than Google, because they give you like in real time responses and they’re really crafty,” Khloe says in a confessional.

Twitter of course delivered, with one follower suggesting a chocolatey surprise for Kendall.

Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves 👍🏼💩 — Sarahlouise (@sarahlouiseeee) May 13, 2017

“I think that’s the winner,” Kourtney says amid laughter.

The sisters sneak upstairs to Kendall’s room, chocolate in hand, but almost immediately bungle their mission when they turn on the flashlights on their phones and wake up the 21-year-old model.

“What’s on my face?” the Victoria’s Secret model asks groggily.

“We wanted to see if you would tell us that sh-t yourself!” Khloe responds.

“You guys are like 12,” Kendall says, rolling back over to resume sleeping.

“If you only knew,” Khloe laughs.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!