Khloe Kardashian Calls 911 After Kim’s Security Team Tackles Kris Jenner in Case of Mistaken Identity

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians got a sneak peek into a future episode of Season 17 when Kris Jenner was mistakenly tackled by Kim Kardashian‘s security team that put her in a stretcher. In the upcoming teaser, it shows Kardashian in the backseat of an SUV with her close friend Jonathan Cheban when her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian calls in a panic to relay the news to her the KKW Beauty founder.

“Your whole security just f—ing tackled Mom,” Khloé shouted through the phone while Jenner can be heard calling out to her in the background. “We just called 9-1-1. This is so crazy.”

“I’m rushing home right now but what happened?” Kardashian responded.

“We were in the backyard and Mom came down when she shouldn’t have,” her sister explained. “I told her to go around and they just tackled her.”

Khloé quickly told the mom of four she had to go then hung up, and that’s when Kardashian pulled up the security footage on her phone and responded with shock.

In the season promo teaser, Jenner can be heard exclaiming, “Oh, my neck!” while laying on a stretcher in a neck brace. But it’s unclear if she suffered any serious injuries at this time.

It’s been a dramatic season so far and fans are only two episodes in. During the season’s premiere episode, it started where Season 16 ended: with dramatic footage showing how Khloé is tackling the cheating scandal.

Earlier this year, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on the Good American founder for the second time, but with her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. So, this season started off with Khloé hosting her daughter, True’s first birthday party and was debating on whether she wanted to un-invite Thompson or not. The celebration fell just six weeks after the scandal and the mom of one wasn’t ready to see him face-to-face yet. However, she put her feelings aside and allowed him to come and celebrate his daughters first birthday.

Also during that episode, Kardashian said she was experiencing a new kind of pain in her hand. After getting blood drawn, the results weren’t as positive as she was hoping for, questioning whether she was suffering from Lupus. This left viewers on a cliffhanger until the second episode where it was clarified that she did not test positive for the incurable condition, instead she was psoriatic arthritis.

Throughout Kardashian and Khloé’s drama, fans also see how Kourtney Kardashian struggles to turn 40 and it looks like the drama won’t stop there.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.