Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Arrested for DUI

Lamar Odom’s sobriety struggles seemingly continue. The former Lakers player was recently arrested and cited for a DUI in Las Vegas, the same state he nearly died from an overdose in 2015.

TMZ reports the former NBA champion was arrested and booked for driving under the influence after he was pulled over early Saturday morning, though the investigation is still ongoing. The report notes that he was also hit with two traffic violations: one for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the limit and the other for an improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Odom is still in custody and probably won’t see a judge until Tuesday as Monday is a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Odom has a documented history of drug and alcohol addiction. His substance abuse issues are long documented. TMZ reports his last arrest was in 2013 for a DUI.

Following his near-fatal overdose, Odom publicly committed himself to sobriety. He also insisted that in 2015, he did not take any drugs, and only drank, despite his toxicology report revealing he had cocaine in his system. He’s hinted at believing someone drugged him. He was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel at the time of the overdose.

Odom was famously married to Khloe Kardashian. They wed in 2009 after knowing one another for 30 days. Their brief courtship and marriage lasted four years. She filed for divorce in 2013. At the time, there were numerous rumors about Odom’s drug use. She didn’t confirm such for many months but spoke lightly about addiction issues.

Despite being near-divorce at the time of Odom’s medical crisis in 2015, she halted the legal proceedings to rush by his side and act as his caregiver. It was later revealed that Odom suffered multiple strokes, heart attacks, and had to learn to talk and walk again.