Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s ‘So Happy’ Back in LA

There’s no place like home, especially for Khloe Kardashian. After almost a year in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson to prepare for the birth of her daughter True, Kardashian is happy to be home in Los Angeles.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home,” Kardashian, 34, wrote in a new blog post on her website Thursday, via PEOPLE.

“I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling,” Kardashian continued, referencing the jokes about “baby class” she made on social media last week.

In another post on her blog this week, Kardashian getting back to work after giving birth to True was not easy.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place,” the Good American jeans designer wrote, via PEOPLE. “It’s like riding a bike!”

Kardashian also said True was well-behaved while she was back at work.

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown,” Kardashian wrote. “But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.”

Since returning to Los Angeles, Kardashian has continued to date Thompson, who was embroiled in a cheating scandal just days before True was born in April. The two appear to be on good terms now, as they have frequently been seen holding hands during date nights. They also went on a double date with Thompson’s former teammate LeBron James, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season, and James’ wife Savannah.

Kardashian was also not happy this week when Lisa Stanley, a longtime friend of her mother Kris Jenner’s, made comments about her relationship with Thompson. Stanley told a radio show earlier this week that Kardashian and Thompson were “working hard” on their relationship.

Kardashian spotted a headline about the interview on Instagram. “Who is Lisa Stanley???” Kardashian replied.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Getty Images