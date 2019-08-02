Khloe Kardashian Turns off Comments After Facing Criticism Over Latest Abs Photo

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian showed off her sculpted abs, the result of her intense workout regiment, on Instagram Friday. Although the post earned its fair share of praise from her thousands of fans, there were also some critics who found something to complain about. Kardashian later shut down the comments section, keeping trolls from making comments about the photo.

The photo shows Kardashian’s abs thanks to her midriff-baring shirt with Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin logo.

“May delete later,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before the comments were erased, some of Kardashian’s friends begged her not to delete the photo.

“DON’T delete! Body is crayyyyy,” Olivia Pierson of Relatively Nat & Liv wrote, reports Life and Style Magazine.

“Let’s not,” Morgan Stewart added, before Shahs of the Sunset‘s Golnesa Gharachedaghi wrote, “Girl I took 3 screenshots so if you delete I’ll post on my gram [laughing out loud]! You’ve worked hard for this right here.”

Those close to Kardashian praised the photo, but some fans posted negative reactions. “Yes, awesome, you have access to personal trainers and chefs and your own gym and any body or beauty treatment you desire. Well done you,” someone wrote, adding a trio of eye-rolling emojis.

“Where [the f—] is your belly button at,” added another, even though her belly button is clearly visible in the photo.

Kardashian has long been dedicated to working out, even once calling it her “therapy” after she broke up with Tristan Thompson. After giving birth to their daughter True Thompson in April 2018, she started working towards going back to her pre-baby body.

“It’s been so great getting back in the gym with my trainer. I’m so motivated to get my body back and I’m feeling stronger every day — and getting closer to my goal!” she wrote on her blog in June 2018. “You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I’m pumped!”

Kardashian also hosts E!’s Revenge Body, in which personal trainers give makeovers to help people transform themselves inside and out. The series is now in its third season. In a recent episode, Kardashian said she felt she was dropping “emotional baggage” when losing weight.

“I know my personal experience, it was so much more emotional than I thought it was gonna be because you have, like, yea you’re shedding weight but you’re shedding emotional baggage,” she told one contestant. “You have to come to terms with certain things and address certain things.”

Revenge Body airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Getty Images