Khloe Kardashian Spotted Attending Church With Sisters Kim and Kourtney After Slamming Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian was seen going to church with her sisters Sunday morning, hours after firing off tweets about ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Us Weekly published photos of Kardashian, 34, walking into the family’s church, dressed in white and looking serious. Her older sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian were there, as was her brother-in-law Kanye West and younger half-sister Kendall Jenner.

The Sunday church trip came after Kardashian publicly slammed Thompson Saturday. The two broke up late last month after it was revealed that Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian wrote, referring to the first cheating scandal that exploded just before their daughter, True Thompson, was born in April 2018.

In another tweet, she backtracked on blaming Woods for breaking up the couple.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” Kardashian wrote. “This was Tristan’s fault.”

In her latest tweet, Kardashian added, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

On Friday, Kardashian had much stronger words directed at Woods, whose interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk was released the same day.

“Why are you lying [Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In another tweet Friday, Kardashian said Thompson privately discussed the situation with her.

During the Red Table Talk interview, Woods denied rumors she slept with Thompson or that their relationship went beyond the kiss they shared that night at a party. She also insisted the two only kissed and there was “no making out.”

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Woods also said she began having second thoughts about being at the party when she arrived, and admitted to not being completely truthful with Kardashian and Kylie when she first told them she was at the event. The 21-year-old even offered to take a lie detector test if any questions about the extent of her relationship with Thompson remained.

“Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is,” Woods said. “I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”