Khloe Kardashian Shares New Picture of Daughter True on Memorial Day

Khloe Kardashian gave fans another look at daughter True Thompson in a special Memorial Day Snapchat post.

Kardashianshared an image of herself cuddling with True, who is seen from the back of her head. She is wearing a pink band with a flower on it. Kardashian also added a special bear ears filter, with fur made out of the American flag. She added a banner reading “Memorial Day” to complete the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian also celebrated Memorial Day with a solemn message on Twitter that was widely praised by her fans.

“Thank you to ALL of the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” she wrote.

This is not the first photo of True the 33-year-old Kardashian has shared. When True turned 1-month-old, Kardashian shared a brief clip of the newborn bobbing her head up and down. On Saturday, she shared another photo of True, adding the caption “Mommy’s Little Love.”

On Monday, Kardashian also shared a look at True’s nursery in the Cleveland home where boyfriend Tristan Thompson lives.

Although Thompson was at the center of a cheating scandal the same week True was born in April, Kardashian has reportedly been trying to give him another chance for the sake of their child.

“Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan,” a source recently told E! News. “Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward.”

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” another source told PEOPLE in April.

However, Kardashian has also sent cryptic tweets about kindness and healing, which many have thought to be about her relationship with Thompson. On Saturday, Kardashian replied to that speculation, telling fans her messages were getting “twisted” into something they are not.

“Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not,” she tweeted. “Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL.”

Some of the ambiguous messages included “You will never ever regret being kind to someone” and “It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to.”

Photo credit: Snapchat/Khloe Kardashian