Khloe Kardashian Shares New Footage of Daughter True With Best Friend Malika Haqq

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared more footage of her adorable daughter, True Thompson, on her Snapchat account.

The new clip showed True in the lap of Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

Kardashian added filters to the clip, making it look like both Haqq and True had bear ears and noses.

Haqq, 35, has been one of Kardashian’s closest friends for more than 20 years. On Kardashian’s 34th birthday on June 27, Haqq posted a tribute gallery on Instgram, showing moments from their friendship.

“20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time,” Haqq wrote. “I was blessed the day you were born KK. Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness. Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis.”

The “art of forgiveness” line in Haqq’s tribute might be a reference to Kardashian’s reaction to boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. Just days before True was born in April, video of Thompson with another woman in October 2017 surfaced. However, since True’s birth, Kardashian has remained with Thompson.

Haqq also stood by Kardashian, making veiled references to the scandal. When True was born, Haqq posted a photo of Kardashian, adding, “Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece.”

Haqq, like her friends and others within the Kardashian orbit, has not been without her own controversy. For example, in March, she shared a photo of herself completely nude on Instagram. “[Love] everything about this woman, me,” Haqq wrote in the caption. The model’s followers criticized her for “acting like a Kardashian,” with many suggesting the post was a desperate plea for attention.

She has also dealt with tragedy in recent months. In March, her grandmother died.

One of the saddest days I’ve ever known. Thank you for my smile Gama. Its goodbye for now, I’ll see you in heaven, Rest my love,” she wrote on Instagram.

In December, two Long Island men were charged for murder for their alleged role in the 2015 drive-by murder of rapper Chinx, who dated Haqq earlier that year.

On the bright side, Haqq does have her friend’s cute baby to hang out with. She is also reportedly dating rapper OT Genasis. On July 2, she shared a series of racy photos on Instagram and one was dedicated to the rapper. “You deserve love, and you’ll get it,” she wrote.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on E! Network on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty