Khloe Kardashian Shares Another Cryptic Post: ‘We Don’t Always Choose What Happens to Us’

Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story Saturday after Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen with another woman late last month.

“We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow,” the quote read, notes Us Weekly.

This was the latest mysterious message Kardashian, 34, has shared with fans in recent days. On Thursday, she shared a gallery of photos in a hot pink suit with the caption, “All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job. Keep going.”

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada– with a heart of an angel,” Kardashian wrote in another message. On Sept. 30, she also posted a long quote about being “responsible for your own happiness.”

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness,” the quote read. “You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

Back in April, footage of Thompson with other women while Kardashian was pregnant in October 2017 surfaced only days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Late last month, he stirred up fresh cheating concerns when photos of Thompson hanging out with other women at a Hollywood nightclub. Radar Online published photos of Thompson at the club, while a partygoer told Us Weekly he was “touchy-feely” with one of the women.

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” a partygoer who claims to have seen Thompson at the club on Sept. 20 told Us Weekly. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

However, the source said Kardashian still planned to “stay together” with Thompson, although the two have no plans to get married.

In early September, Kardashian slammed Perez Hilton for claiming they were going to get married soon. She was also not happy that a commenter claimed she was “acting like” Thompson never cheated on her.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying that the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything,” Kardashian wrote. “Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on E! Network.