Khloe Kardashian Flashes Ring on Date With Tristan Thompson, Sparking Speculation

Khloé Kardashian only recently returned to Los Angeles after living in Cleveland for several months, and her return to the Sunshine State means the return to the land of the paparazzi, who were in full force during a dinner Kardashian attended with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at BOA in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

A photo of the outing, seen here, finds Kardashian and Thompson sitting together at a table, Kardashian’s left hand resting at her mouth and a massive diamond sparkling on her left ring finger.

“Khloé looked great,” a source told PEOPLE of the outing. “She wore a huge, new ring.”

While Kardashian has been known to wear diamond bands on various fingers, including her ring finger, this rock looks much more like an engagement ring than any band the 33-year-old has previously worn, though only time will tell if that’s actually the case.

Kardashian has been continually shutting down fans for questioning her reasons for staying with Thompson after he was faced with several cheating allegations while the new mom was pregnant with their first child together, doing so once again on Twitter on Monday.

Responding to a fan who wrote that they were “so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” the Good American designer wrote, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The fan replied to tell the reality star that “we just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again,” to which Kardashian wrote, “I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you.”

She also replied to a report that described her date with Thompson as “very tense,” tweeting, “You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

