Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Photo of Daughter True Amid Reignited Tristan Thompson Tensions

Khloé Kardashian is in the middle of a flare-up with ex Tristan Thompson, but she is still focused on being a mom to their 1-year-old daughter, True. Despite the drama surrounding recent footage on KUWTK that showed Kardashian furiously ranting about Thompson, she is taking a bit of time to take it easy and enjoy motherhood. In a photo uploaded to Instagram on Friday night, Kardashian showed off True’s adorable pink outfit while the toddler read books.

Dressed in a pink dress, pink sneakers and a golden-colored headband True cutely looks on while sitting in a play area.

Kardashian captioned the photo, “Trusseldorf” paired with a crown emoji.

The adorable shot has been liked more than 1.7 million Instagram users, including model Emily Ratajkowski.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 35-year-old Good American exec was shown on camera reacting to allegations that Thompson hooked up with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

“F— these hoes! For sure. How everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I’m gonna go back to the old Khlo-money.,” she said. “This s— is so f—ing whack that these f—ing b—es think they can go ahead and f— our men.”

She added to her mother, Kris Jenner, “Mom, they’re gonna try to f— your man in a second.”

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian also chimed in, saying, “We’re not doing this the Kris Jenner way anymore.”

Khloe then directly recorded a message intended for Thompson, lashing out over his infidelity.

“Tristan! F— you if you can hear me,” Kardashian said. “F— you!”

She then got word that Thompson was denying he remembered anything that occurred that night to his friends, which made Kardashian explode again.

“Liar! They both admitted it to me. Both of them,” she said. “Don’t f—ing lie to me though about lying though.”

Kardashian as been under scrutiny for the rant, including a part of it where she fat shamed Thompson and Woods. However, it seems like she is brushing off the controversy and moving on.