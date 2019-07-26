Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Can’t Get Her Head Around’ Jordyn Woods Spending Time With Ex James Harden

Jordyn Woods is reportedly puzzling Khloé Kardashian once again with her behavior. The social media influencer was spotted in a new video partying with the Good American creator’s ex-boyfriend, NBA star James Harden, at Belle Station in Houston on July 24.

After hearing of the footage, a source said Kardashian is confused about Woods’ actions.

“She can’t get her head around why Jordyn keeps making a play for her men — Tristan Thompson, French Montana and now James, and tries to rise above it but it’s not easy,” the insider told InTouch.

Woods was shockingly caught in the middle of Tristan Thompson’s second cheating scandal after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend at a house party in February, leading Kardashian to break up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Khloé thought Jordyn would’ve learned her lesson after being caught red-handed with Tristan, but she clearly hasn’t, and despite the backlash, she continues to walk around with her head held high, hitting the party scene like the scandal never happened,” the source added.

The footage from July reportedly showed Woods partying with James on Wednesday evening. The model appeared to smoke hookah and danced at the Houston bar while the basketball player sat in the same booth. Some fans commented at the time claiming the pair were indeed at the bar together.

“How did my dad meet Jordyn Woods and James Harden wtffff,” one person wrote, while another added, “Jordyn Woods is really out here with James Harden … thats mf crazy.”

“The fact that she’s hanging out with James is rubbing salt into the wounds,” the insider added. “Jordyn shot to fame because of her connection to the Kardashians. Khloé and Kylie [Jenner] regret ever letting her into their inner circle.”

Another source previously confirmed that Woods and Harden had seen each other long before the Thompson scandal, with Kardashian being aware of that relationship long before as well.

“Khloé knew that that happened before this Tristan Thompson fiasco. That’s not news to her,” the source said. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

After the cheating scandal played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Woods spoke out about what happened.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

As for Kardashian, she is no rush to find someone new after the drama.

“I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single!” the Revenge Body host told Us Weekly in June. “I enjoy it… I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid.”