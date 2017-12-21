Khloe Kardashian’s Diamond Ring in Pregnancy Photo Confounds Fans

Khloé Kardashian may have finally announced her pregnancy, but the moment some fans have been waiting for also raised a big question: Did Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get married?

In her pregnancy announcement, Kardashian sports a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, leading many fans to believe that she and her NBA boyfriend quietly tied the knot before announcing their big news.

Fans left confused comments on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram post.

“Is there another announcement to come? Is she engaged?… Also is nobody mentioning. The BIGA*S RINGS IN HER LEFT RING FINGER in @khloekardashian baby bump photo? Like I wanna talk about that please ma’am…” one person wrote.

“Is that a wedding ring too!? Also I’m so so so happy for you! Sending love and blessings your way, enjoy it… ALSO IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING ????” another said.

“OMG this is so sweet…[love you] koko,” one fan wrote, adding an emoji of an engagement ring.

Even though Kardashian is rocking some serious bling on her ring finger, the rock is reportedly just that, a family insider told Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old was married to NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and sources say she’s not keen to walk down the aisle in the immediate future.

“Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby,” a source told Us in September. “She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids.”

Marriage is definitely in the cards,” another source told the publication of the couple in October. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

A rep for the reality star said speculation she was married is “not true,” PEOPLE reports, noting Kardashian has previously shown off the rings on Instagram.

In her announcement, Kardashian appeared to be head over heels for Thompson and their exciting news.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote alongside her pregnancy announcement. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

She continued: “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!”

In return, Thompson gushed over his girlfriend in the comments.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish,” he wrote. “Girl you look better now.”