Khloe Kardashian Rocks Pantless Look in New York City

Khloé Kardashian is ditching her pants in her latest red carpet appearance. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in New York City on Thursday wearing an oversized Good American sweatshirt and no bottoms.

NEW #khloekardashian at the Good American x V Files collaboration celebration on October 27th, 2017 🖤 A post shared by aka DASH STYLEZ ✨ (@dashworldx) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting a child with her NBA star beau, Tristan Thompson, looks to be embracing maternity style. However, the baggy sweatshirt concealed any possible glimpse of her baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Amidst Pregnancy Reports

While the news surfaced earlier this month that Kardashian was pregnant with her first child, it was reported just this week that she and Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told People. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Insiders close to Kardashian have also said that she and Thompson have been giving serious consideration to taking their relationship to the next level.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider said. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”



More: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expecting a Baby Boy

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, gushed about how exciting it is for her to see Khloe at a good place in her life.

“We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Jenner said. “Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American — that’s her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.”