Khloe Kardashian Ignites Backlash on 9/11 Writing ‘I’m Proud to Be Armenian’

Khloe Kardashian waded into hot water Wednesday when she tweeted that she was “proud to be Armenian” on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. Fans called her out for paying homage to her roots, saying the timing was inappropriate on such an emotional day remembering the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

I love your heart, but on 9/11 it might be more appropriate to say you are proud to be American. 🇺🇸 — Jill (@proudtexan4evr) September 12, 2019

on 9/11 especially you should be proud to be 🇺🇸 American — Skids (@Skids_Mark) September 12, 2019

“365 days on your calendar and you chose today to say something like this..hmm,” one Twitter user responded.

“Be proud of your roots of course but out of all the days you tweet this today. It’s ironic given that your own brand of jeans is called ‘Good American,’” another said.

On a day when many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the victims and first responders of 9/11, other stars were slammed for tributes that fans deemed insincere, including Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, who mistakenly referred to the day as the popular convenience store 7-Eleven in an Instagram video.

In the video, in which Abraham, 28, brought her daughter to Ground Zero, saying: “Okay, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this guys.”

Fans immediately clapped back at Abraham on social media. “Its 9/11 not 711.. has the botox leaked into your brain,” one quipped, while another added, “If you want to ‘enjoy the experience’ of 7-11 you are in the wrong place.”

Meanwhile, another reality star, Kristin Cavallari, was slammed for her own 9/11 tribute. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she was in New York City for a quick trip and asked fans to “remember” the attacks that took place 18 years ago. The part of the post that fans took issue with, however, was Cavallari’s pose in a short skirt and low-cut blazer, which they said was inappropriate considering the sentiment of the post.

“This is super insensitive,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love you and think that you are generally spot on in the things you choose to present, but this is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” another said.

But she had her defenders as well, including longtime friend and hair stylist Justin Anderson, who ranted against the dissenters.

“OH DEAR LORD. people questioning your outfit in this photo is what is wrong with our country. you were working today. that was your outfit. you posted a pic and asked everyone to REMEMBER… people suck. if you didn’t post a pic you’d get s— and you get s— if you do… people need to pick better battles,” Anderson commented on the photo. “love you baby. imagine you were so fake you changed your outfit into some overalls in the car before taking a picture just to appease the bored haters.”