‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members React to Khloe Kardashian Welcoming Baby Girl

Welcoming a child into the world is a big deal, and nobody knows that more than the cast of Teen Mom, who are now sending their congratulations to Khloé Kardashian following reports that she has given birth to her first child.

Following news that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 33, welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, early Thursday morning in a Cleveland hospital, messages of support for the new mom have been pouring in. Among those to send their regards are cast members of MTV’s Teen Mom, whose own pregnancy journeys were widely documented on the popular series.

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood took to Twitter with a simple “Awwwww!!!!”

“Congrats Khloe!! Really feel for her right now,” Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout McKinney wrote, clearly referencing Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Congrats Khloe!! Really feel for her right now. https://t.co/wjUmu63pWt — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) April 12, 2018

“CONGRATS!!!!” Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry wrote.

Lowry also offered her support earlier this week after news broke that Thompson had allegedly been repeatedly unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy, including most recently on Saturday, while Kardashian was preparing to give birth.

“Pregnancy can be an emotional roller coaster. It’s a tender time and should be happy and sacred — and with that being said, you’re only pregnant with each child one time so it’s a shame that he would cheat on her during such a special time. Let alone at all,” Lowry told InTouch Wednesday.

Despite the cheating reports, Thompson was allegedly still in the delivery room during the birth of his daughter, who so far does not yet have a name. Kardashian’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and friend Malika Haqq were also by her side during the birth, which reportedly occurred early Thursday morning at a hospital outside of Cleveland.

Reports of Thompson’s presence during the delivery are congruent with earlier reports that Khloe would allow Thompson in the delivery room, despite the photos and videos that surfaced of him kissing a woman at a New York City club on Saturday that left her “devastated.”

Prior to giving birth, Kardashian had been in Cleveland where Thompson plays basketball, nesting and awaiting the arrival of their daughter.