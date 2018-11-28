Khloe Kardashian Talks Finding ‘Gold’ in People Rather Than ‘Dirt’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating

Khloé Kardashian has recently become very fond of sharing cryptic quotes on Instagram, and the reality star was at it again this week with a pair of messages on her Instagram Story.

One, posted on Tuesday, Nov. 27, addressed looking for the good in people despite what they otherwise may have displayed.

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone,” the quote read. “Be the one who finds the gold.”

She prefaced that with a second quote about the various stages of life reading, “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate, when life is bitter, say thank you and grow up.”

On Wednesday, she shared a third message, posting an image that stated, “Blessed are those who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing.”

The quotes come just days after Kardashian spent the Thanksgiving holiday with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and baby True in Cleveland amid rumors that her relationship with Thompson is on the rocks.

Some fans were not happy that the Good American designer traveled to Ohio for the holiday, causing Kardashian to address the situation on Twitter.

“Y’all are reaching now,” she wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create,” she added. “So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”

While it’s obviously Kardashian’s business only as to what exactly is going on in her relationship with Thompson, a source told E! News that things are “complicated” between the couple.

“She isn’t making long-term plans and is just taking it little by little and seeing what happens,” the source said of the 34-year-old. “She’s very conflicted and tries her best to stay focused on True and all the joys of motherhood. It’s complicated with Tristan, but he’s True’s dad and that’s what matters most to Khloe.”

“It’s very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad,” they added.

