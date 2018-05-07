Khloe Kardashian Fans Furious Over What They Spotted in First Baby Outing Picture

Khloé Kardashian has been a mother for just under one month after welcoming daughter True on April 12, and naturally, she is already being mom shamed.

Kardashian stepped out with her daughter on Sunday for a walk in a park in Cleveland, Ohio, pushing her baby in a stroller with the infant sleeping under a blanket — see the photos here if you so desire.

Because this is the world we live in, people instantly took to social media to slam Kardashian for her parenting technique, arguing the dangers of putting a blanket over an infant on a warm day.

@khloekardashian this is so dangerous u should never cover your baby’s pram like this the temp inside gets crazy hot and can overheat them x pic.twitter.com/zJLK1MKDxS — danielle macritchie (@cainerileybump) May 7, 2018

@khloekardashian never ever cover your babies stroller with any type of blanket it makes it double the temp buy a pram brolly — mairwen (@mairwent) May 7, 2018

I guess in america they dont make it known how dangerous it is to cover a babys pushchair with a blanket in the blazing sun….. #KhloeKardashianhttps://t.co/oDAtI3m9vJ — Rebecca. (@Rebeccah1992) May 7, 2018

@khloekardashian please don’t put a blanket over the babies pram to shade the baby from the sun it’s very dangerous. It can kill x — jane Howarth (@janeHowarth6) May 7, 2018

These social media users might not think Kardashian is doing what’s best for her baby, but the Good American designer’s mom, Kris Jenner, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to gush over her daughter’s parenting skills.

“I’m so proud of that kid,” she said. “I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The 62-year-old visited Kardashian in Cleveland recently, noting that Kardashian is “trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky.”

Of her visit, Jenner added, “It was snowing, and she was nestled in the nursery and the baby and she’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby. That’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood.”

It’s unknown when Kardashian and her daughter, True, will head home to Los Angeles, but Jenner did give a bit of an update on the newborn.

“She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True,” she said.

In addition to True, Kardashian has also been spotted with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with the pair seen eating at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland on Friday.

