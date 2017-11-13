Khloe Kardashian and Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Reportedly Have ‘No Communication’

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, former basketball player Lamar Odom, reportedly are not talking to each other at all.

“Khloe and Lamar have no communication,” a source told Us Weekly Monday. “She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her. She wishes for the best for him.”

The 33-year-old Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She still hasn’t officially commented on the pregnancy and has done a great job of hiding it on Instagram. Sources told Us Weekly she’s expecting a boy.

Kardashian and the 38-year-old Odom were married from December 2009 to December 2013. They starred in their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, Khloe and Lamar.

However, she was by his side as Odom recovered from a near-death experience in Las Vegas in October 2015. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Last week, TMZ posted video of Odom collapsing at a Los Angeles nightclub. His representative told the site he was dehydrated, but a source told PEOPLE he is “spiraling again” and “out of control.”

“He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him,” the source told PEOPLE.

RadarOnline later reported that the collapse has put a book deal and reality show deal in jeopardy.

Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian