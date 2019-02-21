Khloe Kardashian Did Not Threaten Jordyn Woods, Despite Viral Screenshot

Khloe Kardashian did not really threaten Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend whom Tristan Thompson reportedly had an affair with, despite a screenshot that went viral.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared what looked like a screenshot from Kardashian’s Instagram Story. “If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years, you are no longer friends,” the message appeared to read. “You are family. And if you sleep with my baby daddy you are dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, that last sentence was in a different font and a clearer shade of white, making it clear it was added later on. The real post ended after “You are family.”

The doctored screenshot has been retweeted more than 8,800 times and liked 34,000 times. Although several Twitter users have pointed out it is fake, the person who posted it has not.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up earlier this week after she learned about his affair with Woods. The two reportedly met at a private party at the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s Los Angeles home, where partygoers claimed they were showing PDA. Thompson and Kardashian are the parents of 10-month-old daughter True, who was born just days after it was revealed in April that Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

After the news broke, Kardashian shared more cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, while Jenner shared videos appearing to confirm that Woods moved out of Jenner’s home. Thompson responded by tweeting “FAKE NEWS,” which he then deleted. He also shut off the comments section on his Instagram page.

Kardashian’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, defended Kardashian after she was criticized for attending the PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles store opening with friend Malika Haqq days after the scandal exploded. One person did not think Kardashian should be seen in public.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo,” Kim tweeted. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT (sic)!!!”

Woods’ future in the Kardashian orbit is still unknown, as Jenner continues to struggle with the role of her best friend in the end of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” one source told Us Weekly. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the source added. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images