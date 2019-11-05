Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Channel Disney Magic as Cruella De Vil and Her Dalmatian for Halloween

It may be a few days past Halloween but fans are still gawking over Khloé Kardashian and daughter True’s Halloween costumes as Cruella De Vil and a dalmatian. In the days leading up to the spooky holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted several photos of her daughter dressed up in different outfits including a bumblebee and Oompa Loompa. However, the mother-daughter duo looked sweet as they dressed as different characters from 101 Dalmatians.

To add to the outfits, she brought in real dalmatians. One person wrote, “You win,” while someone else said, “So good.”

Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father to True, Tristan Thompson, made a comment, saying, “Mommy and Tutu killed it.”

Kardashian wasn’t the only sister to go all out this Halloween. Older sis Kim Kardashian dressed her family up as characters from the Flintstones.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick dressed up in a couple’s costume with his current girlfriend Sofia Richie as Barbie and Ken.

While Kardashian looked absolutely fabulous, a few days prior she shared a cryptic post about drowning that once again had fans worried for her emotional health.

“You don’t drown by falling in the water; you drown by staying there,” the quote reads.

Earlier this year, Tristan cheated on the Good American founder with close family friend Jordyn Woods at an after-party in the Hollywood Hills.

“There was nothing else he could do but confirm it,” Kardashian said on an episode of KUWTK regarding the scandal. “He answered my questions and I got more details — that everybody left the party and Jordyn stayed, that she was sitting on his lap, they were all over each other, they were handsy, they made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his…ugh. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and myself.”