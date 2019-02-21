Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Much’ in Consideration for Role on ‘The Bachelorette’, Says Showrunner

Two reality behemoths may soon collide, with The Bachelor creator implying that Khloé Kardashian is in contention for the next installment of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor showrunner Mike Fleiss tweeted on Friday, Feb. 21 that the Good American designer may just be gracing television screens in the near future, dangling a carrot of sorts for fans who love both Kardashian and the ABC dating show.

“[Khloe Kardashian] is very much in contention,” Fleiss wrote. “Stay tuned! #TheBachelorette.”

Some fans seemed to be on board with the idea, including former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton, who replied, “Please can you make this happen?!”

Former Bachelorette contestant Derek Peth chimed in with, “Happy Monday to everyone but Tristan Thompson…every Monday.”

Other fans expressed their appreciation of the concept with GIFs.

“Imagine when she takes them home to meet the family!!” someone else joked.

Traditionally, The Bachelor begins airing in January and The Bachelorette follows in or around May, with the leading lady usually chosen from the pool of contestants during that year’s Bachelor season.

While it’s currently unclear whether there’s any truth to Fleiss’ statement, there’s also the matter of Kris Jenner to consider. As the Kardashians’ reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airs on E!, whose parent company is NBC Universal, it seems unlikely that the Kardashian matriarch would allow one of her offspring to appear on a competing network, despite the huge ratings Kardashian’s appearance as The Bachelorette would likely generate.

Clearly, Fleiss understands the dilemma, as he followed his original tweet with, “Any decision regarding [Khloe Kardashian] as the new [The Bachelorette] will need to be approved by my dear friend [Kris Jenner] …”

It’s nearly common knowledge by now that Kardashian is reportedly single after breaking up with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this week. The split came after Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, though that wasn’t the first time the NBA player has been unfaithful to the mother of his daughter.

Kardashian made a return to social media on Thursday with her first posts since the scandal broke, offering up several of her now-signature cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story, though they weren’t exactly cryptic this time.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read, while a second said, “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

The third quote read, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

