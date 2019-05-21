Khloe Kardashian Channels Barbie in Hot Pink for New Photoshoot

Khloe Kardashian is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world in her latest promotional photo shoot for Good American.

The 34-year-old posed in front of sister Kim Kardashian‘s neon yellow Mercedes G-Wagon for the photos, which appeared on the brand’s Instagram page. Khloe was photographed wearing bright pink from head-to-toe. She posed with her hand holding her ponytail, secured with a pink scrunchie. Her outfit included a pink sports bra and matching bright pink bike shorts. She topped the whole look off with pink reflective sunglasses.

Khloe shared behind the scenes photos and videos from the shoot on her personal Instagram account. In one, she joked about a staffer assigned to holding what looked to be a small leaf blower to give her a wind-blown look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked that he “should get into landscaping,” according to Daily Mail.

The photos came amid speculation that Khloe went under the knife to change the appearance of her nose. Speculation intensified after the E! TV personality appeared on Laura Wassar’s Divorce Sucks! podcast, which included a video element. Those that tuned in couldn’t help but notice that Khloe’s nose appeared a little different than it had in the past. Not long after the podcast was released, Twitter was flooded with fans wondering if Khloe had undergone surgery to change up her look.

“What in the KrisJenner [happened] to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self,” One social media user wrote.

Users noticed a difference in Khloe’s appearance on Instagram, too. Her comments as of late have been flooded with folks questioning what happened to her nose. she hasn’t responded, however.

Daily Mail reported that in 2018, the mother-of-one did say that she thinks often about getting surgery on her nose. Per the outlet, she said her desire to get one increases as people speculate about whether she’s had one. At the time, Khloe was adamant that she hadn’t had the surgery yet. There’s no denying that, at least lately, her nose does look a little different.

“One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

She also once told Cosmopolitan UK that she’s been thinking about a nose job since childhood. Khloe admitted that when she was 9, she heard mom Kris Jenner saying that she needed one. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters was adamant, however, that her mom had no malicious intent.

“She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job,” Khloe recalled. “I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it.”