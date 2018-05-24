Khloe Kardashian Calls Out ‘Thirsty’ Fan For Snapping Her Photo

Khloé Kardashian called out a “thirsty” fan for repeatedly taking photos of her during a Cleveland Cavaliers game over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went as far as to comment on the troll’s, now-private Instagram photo of herself on the stands, which he took by pretending to take a selfie.

According to Just Jared, Kardashian responded to the user on the social media platform, not pleased the fan’s actions.

“Corny ass!” She wrote. “You went to a playoff fame but were on your phone almost all of the 4 quarters, thirsty as f—, trying to get a picture of me.”

She continued. “Dude… watch the game! We were all talking about how crazy you looked at a game acting like that.”

The comment had been liked more than 3,000 times three days after it was posted, the user has since made their account private.

The Good American creator has kept a lower profile since her boyfriend Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson was caught in the middle of a cheating scandal the same week as the birth of their baby daughter True.

Kardashian has not directly addressed the scandal but has stayed with Thomspon in Cleveland far from her family.

While Kardashian hasn’t mentioned the scandal directly, she had made quite a statement through her behavior around Thompson. In the days when she was first released from the hospital, she drove Thompson out of his house, forcing him to stay at a hotel. Now, sources say he is back in the house and spending as much time with his daughter as possible.

On top of that, the couple has begun stepping out to public events together. At the beginning of May, they were seen eating lunch together at a Cleveland restaurant, and the night after that Kardashian even attended a playoff game.

Unfortunately, the rest of the KarJenner clan is reportedly not excited to see the two making up. Sources say the reality star family “still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive.”

“They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing,” they said. “She doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”