Khloe Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner the ‘New Rob’

Might there be some tension among the KarJenner sisters? In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian threw some shade in Kylie Jenner‘s direction, hinting that she’s been missing for most of this season’s filming.

When the family gathered for a family dinner at her home, Kardashian drew attention to Jenner’s absence when everyone was present except Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As everyone sat at the table, family friend Larsa Pippen asked if Kylie was coming — and Kardashian, 33, scoffed in response.

“Yeah, right,” she said. “Kylie’s the new Rob.”

Fans of KUWTK remember that Rob Kardashian, who struggled with weight gain and depression, stopped filming the reality show for a significant amount of time. However, he did appear on the two most recent seasons and appeared on his show with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season last fall.

These days, Jenner, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, has reportedly been spending most of her time at home. And although she did appear in the KUWTK ten-year anniversary special, she has been largely absent from the new season.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the 20-year-old — who hasn’t publicly addressed her pregnancy but has seemingly teased the news on Snapchat — “is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” the source said, adding that she’s adjusting to her changing body.

“Her body is changing. And she’s very self-conscious about it,” the source said.

Despite any insecurities she may have, she and Scott, 25, are reportedly “very happy together.”

“They spend time away from the spotlight and he’s been supportive,” the source said, adding that the parents-to-be are just “trying to enjoy this time for themselves” and want to “keep it private as long as they can.”

“They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” the insider added. “But Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby.”