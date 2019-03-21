Khloe Kardashian Blasted by Fans for Sharing ‘Love Thy Racist Neighbor’ T-Shirt Image

Khloe Kardashian has once again drawn the ire of fans and critics online.

Over the weekend, the reality star and designer shared an image of a T-shirt featuring the words “Love Thy Neighbor” alongside a list of the type of neighbors you might encounter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This includes “thy” Muslim, Gay, White, Atheist, Racist, and Addicted neighbors.

Kardashian shared the image of the shirt via her Instagram story with the caption, “love is the only cure.” Many people who saw the post did not agree and lashed out online.

“KHLOE KARDASHIAN REALLY OUT HERE SAYING LOVE YOUR RACIST NEIGHBOR???? WHHHHAAATTTTTT IS THIS IM SICK (sic),” one critic posted on Twitter.

Another critical post reads, “I know Khloe Kardashian didn’t just tell me to love my homeless neighbor and my racist neighbor all in one post.”

Others brought up the fact that Kardashian’s child, True, and ex Tristan Thompson are both black.

“Khloe has a black child talking about love thy racist neighbor [laugh my a— off],” another critic posted on Twitter. The criticism even spread to a St. Patrick’s Day photo that Kardashian posted of her daughter.

“Still loving thy racist neighbor?,” one reply read according to InTouch Weekly.

As InTouch goes on to point out, this not the first time Kardashian has run into trouble thanks to her views on race. A Twitter post from September sparked a backlash after the 34-year-old wrote about people posting criticism of her daughter.

I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

“I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” Kardashian posted at the time. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

The initial post wasn’t an issue, but it did lead to Kardashian saying her family does not see “color,” prompted some outrage online.

“If you keep saying you don’t see color, you are going to reap the consequences of your daughter’s experiences,” a commenter said in response.

The t-shirt image is only the latest slice of criticism the reality star has attracted online. In the wake of her breakup with Thompson and the alleged cheating scandal that followed, Kardashian has drawn heat for being critical of former Kardashian associate Jordyn Woods for her role in the scandal.

Many have questioned why Kardashian blames Woods more than Thompson for the breakup, especially after the reality star blew up on Twitter following Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The breakup has also sparked a contentious relationship with Kardashian and fans, with her posting cryptic messages or quotes that seem to scold critics of her decisions.