Khloe Kardashian Reveals Birthing Plan, If She Will Eat Her Placenta

Khloé Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the mom-to-be has been candid about her pregnancy since confirming it in December. That candidness extends to her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where the 33-year-old dished on her birthing plan during Sunday’s episode.

As Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kardashian spends a good amount of time in the city and revealed that she plans on giving birth in Cleveland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality personality added that her boyfriend can’t wait to welcome their little one.

“He’s so happy and so excited…he makes it more fun,” she said.

She also revealed that she plans to eat her baby’s placenta after giving birth, something sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have both done.

“I’m going to eat it in pills, Kardashian told Kim during the episode.

“My placenta was like double the size, it was really oddly big, so she gave me two jars,” Kim replied.

The makeup mogul further grossed her sister out by saying that she decided on “grape flavor” in her “pickled placenta.”

Both Kim and Kourtney have been vocal about the benefits they felt from taking placenta pills. In a blog post written after welcoming her son Saint in 2015, Kim wrote that she “had great results and felt so energized and didn’t have any signs of depression.”

Kourtney shared her thoughts in an Instagram post in 2015.

“Yummy…PLACENTA pills!” she wrote. “No joke…I will be sad when my placenta pills run out. They are life changing! #benefits #lookitup.”

Also during the episode, Kardashian went for an ultrasound, revealing her fetus was five inches long and that the mom-to-be was in her second trimester. At this point, she had not confirmed her pregnancy, something she noted that she wanted to do on her own time.

“I’m still waiting to be in a safe spot, and it’s my choice to do that,” she said. “It’s my decision.”

Kardashian added that Thompson is hoping for a boy.

“I’m just like ”don’t put that pressure on me, you did this,’” she cracked.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian