‘KUWTK’ Filmed Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth With Tristan Thompson Present

Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her baby girl, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will soon get to see it all play out in their living rooms.

The E! series was filming at the hospital just outside of Cleveland at which Kardashian gave birth, reports PEOPLE, possibly for the upcoming season of the reality show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This won’t be the first Kardashian birth to be broadcast on TV. The birth of Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason, now 8, was filmed for the show and aired in the season four finale of the show in February 2010. Mason was the first KarJenner child to be born.

Khloé, 33, is also dealing with the alleged infidelity of her boyfriend and baby daddy NBA player Tristan Thompson, who was reportedly present for the birth of his daughter.

Thompson, 27, is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

The big baby news comes just two days after The Daily Mail and TMZ published videos of Thompson allegedly kissing multiple other women.

On Tuesday, videos surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly getting cozy with an unidentified woman at a New York City club over the weekend.

A man who identified as the athlete by clubgoers was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room captured images of a brunette allegedly entering his hotel early in the morning.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while another woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater.”

In light of this news, Khloé is reportedly preparing to return to her family home in Los Angeles just hours after giving birth.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

Photo credit: E!