Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Takes Tristan Thompson’s Surname Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian gave her baby Tristan Thompson‘s last name, despite his cheating scandal. Kardashian announced on Monday that her first child’s name is True Thompson.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True,” the 33-year-old Kardashian wrote.

True was born on April 12, just two days after the Daily Mail and TMZ published footage appearing to show Thompson getting intimate with other women. The scandal broke on April 10, when The Daily Mail published video appearing to show Thompson kissing another woman at a New York City club days earlier and bringing her back to the hotel.

TMZ followed up by publishing surveillance footage of Thompson at a hookah lounge near Washington D.C., making out with one woman and putting his head between another woman’s breasts. Photos of Thompson with another woman, named Talia, who he met with on multiple occasions in New York and Boston while traveling with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the scandal exploded, some fans wondered about the baby taking Thompson’s last name. However, she followed a Kardashian tradition, giving her baby her boyfriend’s last name, even though they are not married. For example, all of Kourtney Kardashian’s children have the last name Disick, even though she never married Scott Disick. Kylie Jenner also gave Stormi Webster the real last name of her father, rapper Travis Scott.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote in December when announcing the pregnancy. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Kardashian added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”