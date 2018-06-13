Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby True’s Adorable Scowl in New Photo

Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl, True Thompson, is nearly two months old, and it seems the infant is already developing a personality.

In a new post on Instagram featuring her daughter, Khloe shared two snaps of True giving the camera some serious face, the little girl sporting a pink flowered headband as she gazes at what is presumably her mom’s phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One snap sees the infant working on her mean mug, her tiny brow adorably furrowed as she scowls at the camera.

The other sees her a bit happier, with her hand over her mouth and her tiny nose on full display.

“Baby True,” Kardashian captioned the images along with pink heart emojis.

Since her birth, Kardashian hasn’t been shy about sharing snaps of her daughter, giving her followers plenty of adorable updates on True.

On Monday, the new mom gave fans a peek at True’s bathtime, with the infant’s cheeks taking center stage as she spent some time in a pink tub.

She also took to Twitter to post about True’s upcoming 2-month birthday, writing that she “can’t believe” her baby is already 8 weeks old.

“I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going,” she tweeted. “But at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I can’t wait for the giggles.”

I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going 😩😩😩 but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle 🙌🏽🙏🏽 I cant wait for the giggles — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 12, 2018

When one follower wrote that they feel the same way about their 10-year-old, Kardashian replied that she “can’t even think about double digits.”

Oh my gosh I can’t even think about double digits LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 12, 2018

Kardashian told another fan that she thinks she might get emotional when True says her first word.

Ohhhhh I think I’ll cry when I hear that. I’m such a dork — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 12, 2018

The reality star is currently living in Cleveland with her daughter, though mom Kris Jenner recently told PEOPLE that she’ll be “thrilled” when Kardashian returns to Los Angeles.

“I need to get my hands on that little True!” she added. “I’ve been there a couple times, so I’m getting my fill. And we FaceTime every day, so it’s a lot of fun. … [She’s] so cute.”

Photo Credit: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian