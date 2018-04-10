Khloe Kardashian Fans Itching for Her Baby to Arrive

Khloe Kardashian is getting closer and closer to her delivery date every day, but her fans are really itching for her baby to arrive.

is it just me or does it feel like khloe kardashian has been pregnant for like ever already? — 𝔢𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔫 (@bbyeileenn) March 31, 2018

Over on Twitter specifically, many of her biggest followers have been commenting on how long it feels like she has been pregnant and how ready they are for the baby to be born.

“Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is lasting forever lmfao,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “Fun fact: at 19.5 years, Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy is now the longest in recorded medical history!”

Bro Khloe Kardashian been pregnant for like a year now — Nayeeli🐺 (@nayeeliflores_) April 9, 2018

“I feel like Khloe Kardashian has been pregnant for a long time,” fired off yet another Twitter user, as someone else commented, “Anyone else feel like Khloe Kardashian has literally been pregnant for like 3 years now?”

Actually couldn’t give a shite that the Royal baby is due any day 😴 far more excited that Khloe Kardashian is about to give birth! — Stef Smith (@stefsmith36) April 10, 2018

Finally, most of Kardashian’s fans’ feelings can be summed up by the person who wrote, “Pardon my French but when the HECK will Khloe Kardashian deliver this GD baby.”

khloe kardashian has been pregnant for like two years — Bryleigh MacGregor (@bryleighmac) April 10, 2018

While fans don’t know exactly when Kardashian will deliver, they may be happy to hear that sources close to the mom-to-be say that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been treating her “like a queen” during her pregnancy.

According to PEOPLE, Thompson has been very supportive of 33-year-old Kardashian, who will soon give birth to the couple’s first child.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” the source said. “Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen. She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

While this is the first child for Kardashian, Thompson does have one child already, 1-year-old Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Some fans might not be surprised to hear how supportive Thompson is at this time, considering he once publicly admitted he doesn’t watch for girls in the stands at his basketball games.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.