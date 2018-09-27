Khloe Kardashian Addresses Cheating Scandal in New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

A new trailer for the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released, and it reveals that Khloe Kardashian will address the cheating scandal with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the new season promo, Kardashian is heard saying, “The things I can control, I have to be able to control.” Kim also is seen sharing her opinion on the matter, telling the camera that she hates Thompson, adding, “sorry not sorry.”

Kardashian family momager Kris Jenner gives her thoughts as well, calling Thompson’s infidelity a case of “sloppy seconds.”

Earlier this year, video footage of Thompson being close with other women surfaced, which set of a chain and alleged cheating claims. Around the same time, Kardashian was nearing her due date for the birth of the couple’s child, True, who eventually was born in April.

The couple seems to have been working through the cheating scandal, but early on there were reports that Thompson was being controlling.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” a source close to the couple reportedly said, later adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s demanding attitude is “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”

“He’s willing to walk away, but Khloe’s desperate to work this out, so Tristan’s in the driving seat right now,” the source also claimed. “He’s agreed to stick around for now, but only if the family stops spreading stories, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the show.”

“He wants Khloe to let him see True any time he wants and insists she should fly out to meet him where he is. He can’t just jump on a plane to L.A. when he’s got a game coming up,” the source added. “What’s really galling here is Tristan’s ‘you owe me’ attitude. Khloe is actually considering some but not all of Tristan’s demands.”

A separate source revealed that thy had been attending couple’s therapy, even though Thompson reportedly did not want to go.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” the source said. “Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads.”

The source went on to say that Kardashian and Thompson’s “sessions have been difficult,” and that “their fights are monumental at the moment.”

More recently, the couple has been spotted out holding hands and seem to be focused on making their relationship work.