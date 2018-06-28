Khloe Kardashian Spends 34th Birthday With ‘Little Lady’ True in Celebratory Snaps

Khloé Kardashian rang in her 34th birthday on Wednesday, June 27, and the new mom spent the day celebrating with her infant daughter, True.

As she has been doing often since her daughter’s birth, Kardashian shared a filtered Instagram Story video of the pair, with little True sitting on her mom’s lap wearing a face-altering filter as Kardashian cooed at her baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Look at my little lady,” she told her daughter. “Hi, little lady. How’s my little lady?”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

“Who’s my little girl?” Kardashian asks True in a second clip. “Who’s my little cutie?”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

Kardashian followed that with several shots of her birthday decorations, including a lineup of silver balloons that read “Happy Birthday Momma,” a spread of pink-frosted donuts that read “Happy f—ing birthday Koko” and a stairway decked out in pink balloons.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:09pm PDT

Later on, she celebrated a party with her family, with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner appearing on Khloé’s Instagram Story.

Kardashian also received a flood of birthday wishes on social media, including one from Kim that included a photo of the two sisters with baby True and Kim’s youngest child, daughter Chicago.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” she wrote. “@khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

The new mom later used Twitter to share her thanks for all the love she received.

“Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets!” she wrote. “I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you.”

Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you 😘 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2018

In a separate tweet, Kardashian added, “Wow wow wow!!! I cannot believe the birthday love!!!! Thank you ALL so so much!! I see everything and I’m so completely grateful for you all!! Thank you my loves!!!”

Wow wow wow!!! I cannot believe the birthday love!!!! Thank you ALL so so much!! I see everything and I’m so completely grateful for you all!! Thank you my loves!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian