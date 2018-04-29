Kendra Wilkinson Hangs With Her Girls at Stagecoach: ‘Yeehaw’

Kendra Wilkinson is taking in some live music and quality girl time after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett earlier this month.

The Kendra on Top star traveled to Indio, California for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival this weekend, and posted a photo with her squad — Jessica Hall and Jasmine Dustin — in front of the festival’s famous ferris wheel Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Having soooooo much fun with my girls,” she captioned the photo, in which she rocks distressed jean shorts, a black tank top and cowboy hat. “Yeeehaw!”

The newly-brunette beauty could use a break most likely, having to deal with the end of her marriage to Baskett after nearly 9 years.

The former Playboy model opened up about her feelings on Instagram the day she filed the divorce paperwork.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” she added.

The couple wed in 2009 at her former home, the Playboy Mansion. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

They share two children together, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, whom they have continued to co-parent in the midst of their divorce.