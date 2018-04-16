Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Reunite Again to Watch Daughter Alijah’s Soccer Match

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are holding it together for family outings less than two weeks after jointly filing for divorce.

The Kendra on Top couple, 32, formally filed for divorce on April 6, and was met with an identical filing from Baskett soon after.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The marriage of almost a nine years may be over, but it’s clear that the two plan on co-parenting their children — Alijah, 3, and Hank IV, 8, — as a duo.

Sunday, the divorcing couple was photographed meeting up for Alijah’s soccer game, which they did the previous weekend as well.

See the photos here

In the photos, the little girl sported a blue soccer shirt, matching shorts, black Nike shin guards and lime-green Nike soccer boots.

She walked ahead of her mom, dad and brother Hank after they all arrived together in the same car.

Baskett was casually dressed in a red T-shirt, black shorts, red sneakers and a black hat, while Wilkinson looked comfy chic in camo pants and a purple Adidas hoodie.

Despite the tragic circumstances, the two looked to be having fun with their kids running around on the soccer field.

Earlier this month, Wilkinson confirmed that the couple had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009, but five years later, their relationship was rocked by a scandal when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

But there’s still hope for reconciliation, at least as far as Baskett is concerned.

When TMZ asked the former NFL player if there was any chance of the couple getting back together Monday, he responded positively.

“You always leave the door open for that, always,” he said.

When asked if they would get together out of love for each other or if it would be just to help their children, he replied, “I would say both.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock