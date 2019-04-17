Kendra Duggar Shows off Tiny Baby Bump in New Photo

Just a week after announcing that she is expecting her second child, Kendra Duggar is already flaunting her growing baby bump on social media.

The Counting On star, who is married to Joe Duggar, showed up in a post on her brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram account on Wednesday, showing off a barely-there baby bump as she posed alongside her husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

“Love these guys!” Vuolo captioned the picture.

The couple had welcomed their first child together, son Garrett, in June of 2018, and said in March of that year that they were open to having more children.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” Duggar said while pregnant with Garrett. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

In March of this year, fans began to suspect that the couple’s plans to have more children were coming to fruition. Rumors that Duggar was once again pregnant were prompted after a Pinterest account believed to belong to the TLC star began pinning baby announcement ideas.

Duggar and her husband officially announced on Thursday, April 11 that their family of three would be expanding to a family of four later this year.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they told Us Weekly. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Just as with her last pregnancy, Duggar will not be going this one alone, as Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is currently expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald. The couple announced that they were pregnant in January, just four months before Duggar and her husband made their announcement.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” the couple said. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

The little one on the way will join the Seewald’s two other children, sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 2.