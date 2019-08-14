Kendra Duggar Shows off Baby Bump in New Birthday Photo

Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar is celebrating her first birthday as a soon-to-be mom of two. On Aug. 11, the Counting On star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Joseph Duggar, rang in year number 21. To mark the occasion, the official Duggar family Instagram account shared a sweet photo of the expectant mom showing off her growing baby bump.

“Happy birthday, Kendra!!” the post began. “There are so many reasons we love you! God has gifted you in a multitude of ways, and your cheerful personality is the cherry on top!!”

“We are blessed that Joe has such an incredible wife, who loves the Lord and others the way you do,” the post, showing Kendra cradling her baby bump with one hand, continued. “Can’t wait to meet your new little one this Fall!!”

Duggar and her husband are already parents to 14-month-old son Garrett David, whom they welcomed in June of 2018. In April of this year, they announced via a statement to Us Weekly that baby Garrett is set to become a big brother, as they are expecting their second child together.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they announced at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Just months later, in late June, the couple revealed that they were jumping on the pink trend that is running in the Duggar family at the moment, as they, too, are expecting a baby girl.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” they said. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The Counting On stars announced the exciting news to family at a gender reveal party that coincided with Garrett’s first birthday, with the little boy smashing a cake that revealed pink frosting.

Although the couple is relatively quiet on social media, they did recently provide a subtle pregnancy update when they shared a photo from a recent hiking trip, which showed Duggar bearing a tiny baby bump.