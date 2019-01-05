Kendall Jenner Will ‘Share Her Most Raw Story’ on Sunday, Kris Jenner Says

Kendall Jenner apparently has a major confession to make, and her mother Kris is fully supportive of her decision to share it.

Kris revealed a teaser for a confessional interview Kendall, 23, recently filmed. It is unclear exactly what Kendall is opening up about, but it appears to be a serious matter.

“I’m so proud of my darling [Kendall Jenner] for being so brave and vulnerable,” the 63-year-old momager wrote. “Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become.”

— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

She added, “Make sure to watch [Kendall Jenner]’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved.”

Kris also added hashtags for “be the change,” “share your story,” “change the conversation,” “proud mom,” “finally a solution,” “authenticity,” “my daughter inspires me,” and “get ready.”

In the video, Jenner alludes to something that she experienced when she was 14 years old. She expresses her desire to share her story with the hopes of helping others.

“When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now,” Kendall says. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like ‘I can help you, and it’s O.K., and I experience it, and I’m very normal, and, like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you.’”

In another teaser for the interview, which will be released on Sunday, Kendall reveals that she has “never, ever told this story.”

The model has not offered any more teases about the reveal. Her Instagram Story features some unrelated personal snaps, and her latest tweet came was a simple New Year’s message to her fans.

“Happy new year!” Kendall wrote. “I hope it’s so so wonderful to you.”

There is no word on what time Sunday night Kendall’s interview will be released.

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret