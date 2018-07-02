Tour the Beverly Hills Pad Kendall Jenner Is Eyeing With Rumored Beau

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons have not confirmed their relationship on social media yet, but they are reportedly already looking to move in together. The rumored couple is looking to rent a new, secluded mansion in Beverly Hills while Jenner waits for her new home to be renovated.

Back in November, the 22-year-old Jenner bought Charlie Sheen’s former Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million. She started making renovations in April, but while those are ongoing, she’s needed a new place to stay.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Simmons were spotted outside a $25,000-a-month mental in Los Angeles. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is located near the Grove and the Fairfax area.

However, on Sunday, TMZ reported that the couple is “eyeing” a new pad. This one is more isolated in Beverly Hills, and will set them back $55,000 a month to rent.

Scroll on for a look at Jenner and Simmons’ possible new home, which was listed by Living the Dream’s Shay Gozlan and Rudy Malka at Luxury Retreats.

The “Masterpiece Beverly Hills” estate is also available to rent for $3,000 to $4,000 a night, with a minimum of three-night stays, according to the listing at Luxury Retreats. It has five bedrooms and five and a half baths, including three bathrooms inside suites.

The amenities include cable TV, barbecues, a stereo system, firepit, outdoor furniture, Alfresco dining and outdoor furniture. It also provides an amazing view of Los Angeles.

According to the listing, the home is within 20 miles of the beaches at Venice, Santa Monica and Malibu. Rodeo Drive is only five miles away and there are plenty of golf courses in the area.

Families can also take trips to the nearby Disneyland and Universal Studios theme parks.

The kitchen has functional granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home is also filled with high-end electronics and a spacious layout that is perfect for big parties.

The home is located on a private hillside perch, which should appeal to Jenner, who has been the victim of stalkers in the past.

The estate is one of 20 homes Shay Gozlan and Rudy Malka have renovated or built since they founded their Living The Dream business. The first time Malka saw the property, he instantly fell in love.

“You have 180-degree views of Los Angeles. You can even see the mountains behind the city, The view is just breathtaking,” Malka told Luxury Retreats.

The home also features a stunning white-wall interior with added touches of black and gold. There are cream-colored sofas, and white marble countertops and tables. It is all designed to present renters with a calming atmosphere to counter the busy Los Angeles life.

Outside, guests will also find plenty of chairs to sit and relax among the beautiful flowers and trees.

In his interview with Luxury Retreats, Malka repeatedly honed in on the great views renters will have at any time of day.

“When it’s sunset, the view is just wonderful. All the colors appear in the sky between the mountains and over the city. It’s just amazing,” he told the magazine. “You have the feeling you are in the middle of nowhere, but here you are in the middle of Beverly Hills.”

Jenner reportedly started dating Simmons in May, although they have never commented on their rumored relationship. She is the latest Kardashian-Jenner family member to date a basketball player. Her older sister Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom and is now in a relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her baby True Thompson.

Jenner previously dated Blake Griffin, but their relationship fizzled out after the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Detroit Pistons.

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, said she had “no idea” about her daughter dating Simmons before Extra asked her.

“I have no idea. You’re telling me everything first, right here,” Kris said.

Simmons reportedly dated singer Tinashe up until Coachella. At one point, Tinashe’s brother accused Simmons of cheating on her with Jenner.

Jenner and Simmons were most recently seen together on June 25, reports PEOPLE. Paparazzi spotted them at a gas station, where Simmons even kissed Jenner.

Despite the relationship, a source recently told the magazine Kenner is not interested in a “serious relationship” at the moment after things with Griffin ended.

“She has many amazing friends and seems very excited about life in general,” the source said.

The 21-year-old Simmons was born in Melbourne, Australia, but went to high school in Florida and attended LSU. He was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and was named the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year. He even helped the Philadelphia 76ers to their first 50-win season since 2000-01.