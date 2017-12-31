Kendall Jenner Poses With Her ‘Baby’

After Kendall Jenner's latest selfie sparked rumors of a pregnancy, the reality TV star is now showing off her "baby."

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the 22-year-old model shared an image of herself sitting in the driver's seat of her vintage convertible lilac Cadillac Eldorado.

MY BABY A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

"MY BABY," she wrote.

The photo itself could be a jab at social media who were quick to comment that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star was in fact expecting in 2018 in a selfie she snapped on Friday night.

"Why does she look pregnant?" one commenter wrote on the image.

Another added, "The cutest pregnant woman ever. I wish you all the best."

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Those are just a couple of the comments making the insinuation that Jenner would be the fourth of the Kardashian/Jenner family to currently be expecting a child.

Her sister Kylie is rumored to be expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Her half sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian are each expecting babies soon, with Kim's child being carried by a surrogate.