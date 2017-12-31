Kendall Jenner Poses With Her ‘Baby’
After Kendall Jenner's latest selfie sparked rumors of a pregnancy, the reality TV star is now showing off her "baby."
In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the 22-year-old model shared an image of herself sitting in the driver's seat of her vintage convertible lilac Cadillac Eldorado.
"MY BABY," she wrote.
The photo itself could be a jab at social media who were quick to comment that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star was in fact expecting in 2018 in a selfie she snapped on Friday night.
"Why does she look pregnant?" one commenter wrote on the image.
Another added, "The cutest pregnant woman ever. I wish you all the best."
Those are just a couple of the comments making the insinuation that Jenner would be the fourth of the Kardashian/Jenner family to currently be expecting a child.
Her sister Kylie is rumored to be expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Her half sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian are each expecting babies soon, with Kim's child being carried by a surrogate.