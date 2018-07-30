Reality

Kendall Jenner Jokes About Her Concern Over Sister Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skinny’ Body

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian has undergone a major body transformation, toning her famous […]

By

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian has undergone a major body transformation, toning her famous figure to new levels of fit and shrinking her waist down to what she told her followers at one point was 24 inches.

While Kardashian’s fans have obviously noticed the change, so too has the mogul’s famous family, with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian appearing in some recent Snapchats to praise their relative’s tiny figure. Unfortunately, their comments seemed to focus more on Kardashian’s lack of food and less on the hard work that went into achieving her look, leaving many fans upset at the language the sisters used when discussing Kardashian’s body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality stars were attending a poker tournament benefiting City Of Hope when the conversation took place, with Kardashian sharing videos on her Instagram of the chat.

“I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner tells Kardashian in one clip. “You look so skinny!”

“What?” Kardashian excitedly responds. “Oh my god, thank you!”

Khloé then chimes in, “I’ve never seen a human being look so good. You are a walking Facetune doll.”

There was also a video of Khloé and her friend Malika Haqq discussing what Kardashian eats, with Khloé guessing “celery” and Haqq joking that she exists on “different flavors of oxygen.”

“Tell me more guys,” Kardashian says before announcing that she currently weighs 119 pounds.

Many people on Twitter were not here for the interaction.

Some worried about how Kardashian’s young fans would interpret the situation.

One person called the comments “thoughtless.”

Others called the sisters’ language “triggering.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts