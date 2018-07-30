Kendall Jenner Jokes About Her Concern Over Sister Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skinny’ Body

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian has undergone a major body transformation, toning her famous figure to new levels of fit and shrinking her waist down to what she told her followers at one point was 24 inches.

While Kardashian’s fans have obviously noticed the change, so too has the mogul’s famous family, with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian appearing in some recent Snapchats to praise their relative’s tiny figure. Unfortunately, their comments seemed to focus more on Kardashian’s lack of food and less on the hard work that went into achieving her look, leaving many fans upset at the language the sisters used when discussing Kardashian’s body.

The reality stars were attending a poker tournament benefiting City Of Hope when the conversation took place, with Kardashian sharing videos on her Instagram of the chat.

“I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner tells Kardashian in one clip. “You look so skinny!”

“What?” Kardashian excitedly responds. “Oh my god, thank you!”

Khloé then chimes in, “I’ve never seen a human being look so good. You are a walking Facetune doll.”

There was also a video of Khloé and her friend Malika Haqq discussing what Kardashian eats, with Khloé guessing “celery” and Haqq joking that she exists on “different flavors of oxygen.”

“Tell me more guys,” Kardashian says before announcing that she currently weighs 119 pounds.

Many people on Twitter were not here for the interaction.

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

Some worried about how Kardashian’s young fans would interpret the situation.

Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny.

Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls 👏🏼 — Mikayla Jost (@Mikayla_Jo28) July 29, 2018

One person called the comments “thoughtless.”

Just seen @KimKardashian’s stories on her sisters saying she’s so skinny and her saying ‘thankyou’ and ‘I’m not skinny & down to 119lbs’ like being thinner = more beautiful is just thoughtless. Khloe & their friend joking about Kim eating celery & oxygen is just a step too far. — Nicky (@nickylodeonx) July 30, 2018

Others called the sisters’ language “triggering.”

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story is very triggering yikes — ❀ (@lmlosingmyself) July 30, 2018

