Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Is on ‘The Voice’ Instead of ‘American Idol’

With the American Idol reboot hitting television screens this year, many people assumed that the show’s original champion, Kelly Clarkson, would have a hand in the proceedings. Instead, Clarkson is set to appear on rival competition show The Voice, a decision she said was based on The Voice‘s blind audition process.

The 35-year-old told reporters during NBC’s winter press day on Tuesday that her position as a coach on the show has been in the works for years.

“I’m [gonna] be real with you — a lot of people reach out to me to be a part of singing things,” she said when asked if Idol producers reached out to her. “I love this show, and I’ve been trying to be a part of it. I was knocked up for like three years, I couldn’t work because my pregnancies are horrible.”

Clarkson explained that one of the things that drew her to The Voice was its blind auditions, in which the coaches listen to contestants with their backs turned, judging them on their voices alone and completely ignoring appearances.

“It literally does come back to those blinds that really separates everything,” the star said, via E! News. “And it means something to me. I represent those people in this industry. I don’t fit the pop star image. But I am a pop star.”

“This show really does complement my desires for this industry,” she added.

Despite her decision, Clarkson had nothing but nice things to say about new Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“I think they’ll do well,” she said. “I mean, I think artists in general love helping other artists, right? Or the good ones. The ones that aren’t insecure or threatened.”

The singer previously echoed her comments to Us Weekly, again praising The Voice‘s blind auditions.

“That literally is the thing that separates The Voice for me … It’s a rare opportunity that this show represents that people might not get through on other shows,” said Clarkson. “That’s my favorite part of the show. It is interesting to make it about talent first. That’s why I love this show.”

Clarkson will sit in a red chair alongside coaches Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine when The Voice returns on Feb. 26 on NBC.

