Kelly Clarkson Weighs in on Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson was among the thousands who weighed in on Adam Levine‘s sudden decision to leave The Voice.

The American Idol winner, who has served as a coach on The Voice alongside Levine since Season 14, took to Twitter Friday, noting it will be strange to appear on Season 17 without him.

“Found out last night about [Adam Levine] leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there [eyes emoji] To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal,” she wrote.

Blake Shelton, who will now be the only coach who has worked on every season, said he was having trouble coming to terms with the idea of a season without Levine.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore,” he tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Back on May 10, NBC announced Levine and the other coaches from Season 16 would be back in the fall for The Voice Season 17 in the fall. However, The Voice host Carson Daly announced on The Today Show Friday morning that Levine would not be returning.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Daily said. “Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years.”

Daly continued, “Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Daly said Gwen Stefani, who served as a coach for Seasons 7, 9 and 12, was quickly picked to replace Levine. Stefani is also now dating Shelton.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” Daly explained. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Levine later broke his silence on Instagram with a long statement about how The Voice changed his career, and thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life,” Levine wrote in part.

The Voice will return in the fall on NBC.