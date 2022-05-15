Kelly Clarkson Might Be Out of 'The Voice' With Gwen Stefani Return

✖

The next season of The Voice is getting a bit of a shake-up. According to Deadline, Blake Shelton and John Legend are set to come back alongside Gwen Stefani, who previously served as a coach during Season 19. Interestingly enough, the article mentioned that it's unclear whether Kelly Clarkson, who has been a coach for the past eight seasons, would be coming back next season.

Shelton announced that he would be back for another season of The Voice via TikTok. He posted a video of himself singing Mika's "Grace Kelly," which he captioned with, "#duet this if you're going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall." Legend and Stefani promptly dueted the clip to confirm that they'll be back on The Voice's coaching line-up for the fall. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Clarkson did not partake in the TikTok challenge.

Clarkson has been a coach on The Voice for the past eight seasons. She even won the most recent season thanks to Girl Named Tom coming in first place. Considering that she has an established relationship with the NBC series, it is interesting to see that she was not involved in the recent coaching announcement. As The Voice fans know, Shelton has been a coach on the program since the very first season. Legend has also been a mainstay on the panel, having been a coach for each season over the past four years. While Stefani has served as a coach on and off over the past nine years, she most recently appeared on the show two years ago during Season 19. She ended the season on a high note as her contestant Carter Rubin took home the win.

The next season will mark the first time that Stefani and Shelton will appear on The Voice's coaching panel after exchanging vows. The couple wed in July 2021. Since then, the pair have opened up about their relationship and how they're making things work. In March, Shelton even spoke about being a stepfather to his wife's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. During the Country Radio Seminar, he said about his new role, "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."