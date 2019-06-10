Kathy Hilton Shuts Down ‘RHOBH’ Casting Rumors After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

Kathy Hilton is hilariously shooting down reports that she would be replacing Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Hilton socialite, mother to Nicky and Paris Hilton, has appeared on the Bravo series in brief cameos from time to time, being the sister of Housewives Kim and Kyle Richards, but seemed to deny rumors she planned on holding a diamond anytime soon.

Sharing a video on Instagram of her not-so-gently cutting a man’s hair with kitchen scissors, she wrote, “Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair.”

Needless to say, the response was a hit, especially among the RHOBH cast itself.

“We love you Kathy Hilton!!!!” Lisa Rinna wrote, with Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Kyle all adding crying laughing emojis.

Even Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner chimed in, commenting, “Who do I call for an appointment?”

Speculation about Hilton joining the cast began when Bruce Bozzi, the godfather of Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s son, shared a photo of the Watch What Happens Live! host and actress together, writing, “Sign on the dotted line… a true diamond.”

With Kyle commenting, “[Oh my God]!!!!!!!” it seemed like it was a done deal, but things look a bit more uncertain after her latest Instagram.

A vacancy in the Beverly Hills line-up was made official last week when Vanderpump confirmed she would not be filming a 10th season of RHOBH after refusing to film the Season 9 reunion with the other women.

Then, at the “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood” exhibit, when Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced her as a Real Housewife, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be returning, answering as per Variety, “Not any more.”

