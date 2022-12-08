Kathy Hilton Rudely Applies Lip Gloss Behind Mariska Hargitay During People's Choice Awards Speech
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was on hand to present an award during the People's Choice Awards, and they brought the drama with them. More specifically, Kathy Hilton is causing a stir thanks to her interesting antics while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay accepted an award. While it was an unsurprising Hilton antic to many RHOBH fans, Twitter users were still peeved by her display.
Hargitay was in the middle of delivering her acceptance speech for Best Drama TV Star when the moment occurred. Even though Hargitay was sharing heartfelt remarks, it was Hilton who viewers couldn't help but focus on. She and the other members of the RHOBH cast had just delivered the award to the actor and promptly stepped to the side so that she could take center stage. However, Hilton wasn't entirely off-screen and could be seen behind Hargitay reapplying her lip gloss.
While Mariska was accepting her award, KATHY STARTED TO APPLY LIP GLOSS OMG 💀😭 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DaUSIgLfPP— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 7, 2022
It's unclear whether Hilton thought that she was out of frame or whether she was simply doing a funny bit. Regardless, viewers weren't laughing along.
Bizarre
I love Mariska Hargitay. Such a bizarre moment as Kathy Hilton reapplies lipstick during her beautiful acceptance speech ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/TSedCjQJeS— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) December 7, 2022
There were some mixed reactions to the People's Choice Awards moment. Some found it to be "bizarre."
Wow
Kathy Hilton on live tv audibly huffing while clutching her purse and applying lipstick during someone’s emotional speech like pic.twitter.com/OOrnZYWdhP— Amy (@Wrenderings) December 7, 2022
"How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton," one viewer wrote. "I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay's @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn't get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you."
Disrespectful
Kathy Hilton is so disrespectful & disgusting. Don't tell me this woman's so quirky/cute bc she's not. She's a mean old effer who can't C past herself. Putting on lipstick in public like that is beyond tacky even if there wasn't an award speech happening. #RHOBH #PCAs https://t.co/6VOpkdf8OV— Robyn Dixon's Bluetooth Speaker (@aydin_kenya) December 7, 2022
There were many who thought that Hilton was rude and "disrespectful" for her action. They didn't find it funny.
Not a Good Look
Could @KathyHilton be anymore rude??? Let’s not put on lipstick and look so bored when someone is giving a speech. #PCAs— dc (@SplitPDC) December 7, 2022
Viewers were shocked to see Hilton's behavior at the awards ceremony. Although, others weren't exactly surprised.
Really?
Wtf is @KathyHilton doing putting lipgloss on during Mariska’s speech?! How rude!— Dezirae (@DeeLyne) December 7, 2022
More than a few individuals said that Hilton was "rude" for what she did. They're disappointed in her.
Seriously
people acting like Kathy Hilton did this at the Oscars like please be serious https://t.co/qu5iYsfm1f— Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 7, 2022
While there were many who couldn't believe Hilton's rudeness, others didn't see it as too much of an issue. As this individual wrote, it's not like it was the Oscars.
Come On
#KathyHilton was incredibly rude. Could she at least PRETEND to pay attention to Mariska? #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/u4rhcrGvfV— 🏴Меган 🏴🐀 (@sassybibrarian) December 7, 2022
Hilton's lip gloss moment is the talk of the town at the moment. That's not a positive thing, though.