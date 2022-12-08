Kathy Hilton Rudely Applies Lip Gloss Behind Mariska Hargitay During People's Choice Awards Speech

By Stephanie Downs

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was on hand to present an award during the People's Choice Awards, and they brought the drama with them. More specifically, Kathy Hilton is causing a stir thanks to her interesting antics while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay accepted an award. While it was an unsurprising Hilton antic to many RHOBH fans, Twitter users were still peeved by her display. 

Hargitay was in the middle of delivering her acceptance speech for Best Drama TV Star when the moment occurred. Even though Hargitay was sharing heartfelt remarks, it was Hilton who viewers couldn't help but focus on. She and the other members of the RHOBH cast had just delivered the award to the actor and promptly stepped to the side so that she could take center stage. However, Hilton wasn't entirely off-screen and could be seen behind Hargitay reapplying her lip gloss. 

It's unclear whether Hilton thought that she was out of frame or whether she was simply doing a funny bit. Regardless, viewers weren't laughing along

There were some mixed reactions to the People's Choice Awards moment. Some found it to be "bizarre."

"How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton," one viewer wrote. "I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay's @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn't get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you."

There were many who thought that Hilton was rude and "disrespectful" for her action. They didn't find it funny.

Viewers were shocked to see Hilton's behavior at the awards ceremony. Although, others weren't exactly surprised.

More than a few individuals said that Hilton was "rude" for what she did. They're disappointed in her.

While there were many who couldn't believe Hilton's rudeness, others didn't see it as too much of an issue. As this individual wrote, it's not like it was the Oscars.

Hilton's lip gloss moment is the talk of the town at the moment. That's not a positive thing, though.

