Kathy Hilton Rudely Applies Lip Gloss Behind Mariska Hargitay During People's Choice Awards Speech

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was on hand to present an award during the People's Choice Awards, and they brought the drama with them. More specifically, Kathy Hilton is causing a stir thanks to her interesting antics while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay accepted an award. While it was an unsurprising Hilton antic to many RHOBH fans, Twitter users were still peeved by her display.

Hargitay was in the middle of delivering her acceptance speech for Best Drama TV Star when the moment occurred. Even though Hargitay was sharing heartfelt remarks, it was Hilton who viewers couldn't help but focus on. She and the other members of the RHOBH cast had just delivered the award to the actor and promptly stepped to the side so that she could take center stage. However, Hilton wasn't entirely off-screen and could be seen behind Hargitay reapplying her lip gloss.

While Mariska was accepting her award, KATHY STARTED TO APPLY LIP GLOSS OMG 💀😭 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DaUSIgLfPP — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 7, 2022

It's unclear whether Hilton thought that she was out of frame or whether she was simply doing a funny bit. Regardless, viewers weren't laughing along.