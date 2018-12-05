Kate Gosselin’s ‘Surprise Dessert’ Photo Sparks Wedding Rumors

Kate Gosselin celebrated her 43rd birthday this past March and took to Instagram just days ago with a photo of herself holding her surprise dessert during a birthday dinner. But for fans, the real surprise was on Gosselin’s hands.

“So, here’s what 43 looks like…. sigh,” Gosselin wrote alongside a slideshow of three images. “My kids (and our friends) took me out to dinner AND ordered me a surprise dessert… and sang loudly to me! It was super fun!”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the reality television personality was rocking diamond rings on both hands.

“Wedding rings I see?” one commenter wrote.

“Do I see an engagement ring?” asked another.

However, Cafe Mom claims the 43-year-old single mother of eight has been wearing multiple rings for several years now, pointing out a photo of her from an interview with Extra back in 2016 where she wore identical rings.

As of last year, Gosselin still claimed she wasn’t seeing anybody.

“Now, more than ever, my kids actually are getting annoyed that I’m still single,” the Kate Plus 8 mom told PEOPLE back in July 2017.

Gosselin sent one of her children, Collin, to a treatment facility back in 2016 after discovering he had special needs.

“Collin has special needs,” Gosselin explained to PEOPLE at the time. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him — our entire family has been impacted.”

Gosselin was previously married to Jon Gosselin from 1999-2009. The two originally made their way to television with Jon & Kate Plus 8 back in 2007, but Gosselin and the children have been carrying on the show ever since the split.

Her former mother-in-law, Pamela Gosselin Castello, accused her of abuse allegations in a 2017 interview with InTouch Weekly.

“She just sells her KIDS to exploit on TV,” one fan commented. “Do you REALLY think she would have a show if she didn’t have these kids?! NO!”

“Hannah told me that Kate made her and her brothers and sisters all chant, ‘We will not visit Jon,’” Castello told the publication. “Not even ‘We will not visit Daddy.’ She makes them say ‘Jon.’”