Jon Gosselin Makes Major Life Change Following Colleen Conrad Breakup

Jon Gosselin is walking away from his job as an IT specialist with Amazon, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. “This is my work family that I’m leaving to transfer to another facility next week,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wrote. “Gonna miss my team!!! [Guys,] it’s been real, I’ll Chime you when I’m at the delivery stations!” Gosselin has been working as an IT specialist and a DJ since the end of the reality TV show, which chronicled his life and marriage with his now ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight children.

The career change comes just a week after news of Gosselin's recent breakup with his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad hit the internet, shocking the couple's many fans. “[They] both wanted it to work out,” In Touch reported from an inside source at the time. “They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible.”

The couple reportedly decided to separate in February. “It’s hard, it was a big decision,” Jon told The Sun. “I still love and care for Colleen but we’ve both determined that it’s the natural end.” It's been a hard time for Colleen, not just due to the breakup. Conrad revealed in August that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and has been undergoing treatment. “I have been putting this off and debated even posting …” Colleen wrote on Saturday, August 7. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal." She underwent a single mastectomy on her right breast and so far says she "feels good." She has not said if she'll be undergoing chemotherapy.

There are no hard feelings between the two, who were together for a full seven years prior to the split. "Jon wishes her the best and will continue to help her through her cancer battle,” In Touch‘s source shared. “[Hannah and Collin] love Colleen and will continue to be in her life.”